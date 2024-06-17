National Smoothie Day is coming up on Friday, June 21st, and Jamba has an incredible deal for smoothie lovers!
On June 21, from 3-6 pm local time, Jamba will offer a small 16 oz. Mango-a-Go-Go or Strawberry Whirl Smoothie for $1! This offer is available for in-store only and is not available for online ordering or drive-thru.
Jamba also recently expanded its Watermelon Smoothie lineup with two new limited-edition watermelon smoothies: Watermelon Lemonade Smoothie and the “swicy” Watermelon Tajin Smoothie! These new smoothies are available alongside the returning Watermelon Breeze Smoothie at nationwide Jamba stores through 9/9 or while supplies last.
Jamba National Smoothie Day Deal (6/21)
- Offer valid in store only from 3:00 -6:00 pm local time on 6/21/24 for one (1) 16 oz Mango-A-Go-Go or Strawberry Whirl Smoothie for $1 (excluding add-ons, extras, and taxes) at participating locations while supplies last. One per person. Must be present in store to redeem offer. Offer is not valid with any other offer or reward, in drive thrus, or on third-party delivery. Void where prohibited. Jamba reserves the right to end promotion at any time without prior notice.