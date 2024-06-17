National Smoothie Day is coming up on Friday, June 21st, and Jamba has an incredible deal for smoothie lovers!

On June 21, from 3-6 pm local time, Jamba will offer a small 16 oz. Mango-a-Go-Go or Strawberry Whirl Smoothie for $1! This offer is available for in-store only and is not available for online ordering or drive-thru.

Jamba also recently expanded its Watermelon Smoothie lineup with two new limited-edition watermelon smoothies: Watermelon Lemonade Smoothie and the “swicy” Watermelon Tajin Smoothie! These new smoothies are available alongside the returning Watermelon Breeze Smoothie at nationwide Jamba stores through 9/9 or while supplies last.

Jamba National Smoothie Day Deal (6/21)