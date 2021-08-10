Jamba Unveils Gotcha Matcha and Bold 'n Cold Brew Beverages

To help guests fuel up and confidently take on the day, Jamba is launching its all-new Gotcha Matcha and Bold ‘n Cold Brew naturally caffeinated iced beverages, available 8/10, which feature a first of its kind plant-based sweet cloud whip foam topper, specially made in-house from oat milk, coconut milk coco whip, and agave.

Iced Gotcha Matcha (SRP $5.79): This iced beverage features matcha produced in Japan for an authentic, smooth and balanced green tea that is refreshing and gives a burst of natural caffeine. Add our house-made, silky plant-based sweet cloud whip foam topper for a slightly sweetened flavor that cascades into your beverage and allows the bright flavors to shine.

Iced Bold ‘n Cold Brew (SRP $4.99): This bold morning boost is filtered to create a complex cold brew and topped with a silky, creamy plant-based sweet cloud whip foam topper – just watch as it cascades into your coffee, creating a balanced and deep flavor and oh so smooth finish.

Iced Gotcha Matcha and Bold ‘n Cold Brew make the perfect pairing to Jamba’s fuel-good, grab-n-go food items including the IMPOSSIBLE Handwich, Classic Sausage, Egg & Cheese Handwich and Spring Veggie Egg Bake, all available in-store and for delivery.

To help guests get back to morning routines, Jamba is offering two great offers for My Jamba Rewards members: