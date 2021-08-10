Jamba Unveils Gotcha Matcha and Bold 'n Cold Brew Beverages

To help guests fuel up and confidently take on the day, Jamba is launching its all-new Gotcha Matcha and Bold ‘n Cold Brew naturally caffeinated iced beverages, available 8/10, which feature a first of its kind plant-based sweet cloud whip foam topper, specially made in-house from oat milk, coconut milk coco whip, and agave.
- Iced Gotcha Matcha (SRP $5.79): This iced beverage features matcha produced in Japan for an authentic, smooth and balanced green tea that is refreshing and gives a burst of natural caffeine. Add our house-made, silky plant-based sweet cloud whip foam topper for a slightly sweetened flavor that cascades into your beverage and allows the bright flavors to shine.
- Iced Bold ‘n Cold Brew (SRP $4.99): This bold morning boost is filtered to create a complex cold brew and topped with a silky, creamy plant-based sweet cloud whip foam topper – just watch as it cascades into your coffee, creating a balanced and deep flavor and oh so smooth finish.
Iced Gotcha Matcha and Bold ‘n Cold Brew make the perfect pairing to Jamba’s fuel-good, grab-n-go food items including the IMPOSSIBLE Handwich, Classic Sausage, Egg & Cheese Handwich and Spring Veggie Egg Bake, all available in-store and for delivery.
To help guests get back to morning routines, Jamba is offering two great offers for My Jamba Rewards members:
- From August 10 through August 13, members can enjoy an exclusive launch offer of “buy any Gotcha Matcha or Bold 'n Cold Brew and get a free new food item.”
- Jamba is also introducing new AM rewards. Beginning August 17 through September 30, Jamba loyalty members can earn 2x points on iced Matcha and Cold Brew purchases every morning until 11 AM (local time). Additionally, guests who order twice in one week or order two weeks in a row can unlock a free food item.
