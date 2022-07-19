Jamba's Blendid Kiosk to Open in Love's Travel Shop

Blendid, a robotic food service solutions leader, and Jamba, a global lifestyle brand leader serving on-the-go freshly blended fruit and vegetable smoothies, made-to-order bowls, fresh-squeezed juices and shots, boosts and bites, today announced plans to expand Jamba by Blendid autonomous robotic kiosk locations to Love’s Travel Stops, building on its initial deployments in retail locations and college campuses. The first Jamba by Blendid kiosk piloted at a Love’s Travel Stop will open this summer in Williams, CA, just outside of Sacramento, marking a strategic expansion into rest area locations to meet the increasing demand for nutritious quick-serve options for commuters, travelers and professional truck drivers across the United States.

With more than 590 locations in 41 states, Love's Travel Stops provides professional drivers and motorists with 24-hour access to clean and safe places to purchase gasoline, diesel fuel, Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), travel items, electronics, snacks, restaurant offerings, and more from coast to coast. The introduction of autonomous Jamba by Blendid robotic kiosks to travel stops adds a refreshing and delicious option for motorists on the go, without increasing already challenging staffing demands for facility managers.

“We’re thrilled to be able to offer our guests a new way to enjoy delicious food on the go. Jamba by Blendid will give customers another option to get refreshing food at select locations in California,” says Joe Cotton, vice president of food services for Love’s Travel Stops.

Jamba by Blendid kiosks leverage Blendid’s contactless food automation platform foodOS, a patented machine learning, robotics, and artificial intelligence-enabled system, to provide motorists with easily accessible, nutritious food options made on-demand and customized to meet individual preferences at any time of day.

“Our robotic smoothie kiosks are helping leaders across the hospitality industry meet the rising demand for fresh food options - delivering the fast, customizable and nutritious food choices that consumers crave, where and when they need it,” says Vipin Jain, CEO and co-founder of Blendid. “It is exciting to see more opportunities for Jamba by Blendid kiosks to expand across retail properties, college campuses and now along highways and major thoroughfares across the country in the years ahead.”

“Jamba is thrilled to be expanding Jamba by Blendid kiosks into the travel stop industry with Love’s,” says Geoff Henry, President of Jamba. “Making Jamba inspired smoothies readily available in this new vertical allows us to meet our guests seeking freshly made, wholesome smoothies even when they are on the road.”

More details on locations and kiosk offerings will be made available as plans are finalized.