Jamba's Robotic Smoothie Kiosk Gets a Rebrand

Jamba will offer fans the opportunity to meet the new persona behind a unique, autonomous robotic smoothie kiosk following the release of a new creative design and integrated campaign led by Gestalt Brand Lab. Blendid, a robotic food service solutions leader, and Jamba have launched six Jamba by Blendid autonomous robotic smoothie kiosks across the country including locations such as universities and colleges, travel stops, and malls, creating a first-of-its-kind smoothie experience that leverages technology to serve guests in a unique way.

The fully contactless Jamba by Blendid kiosks allow customers to enjoy delicious and customizable Jamba-inspired smoothie options. As Jamba by Blendid continues to expand its portfolio, Jamba sought to reimagine the look and feel of the kiosk to bring a warmer and more personable feel to the experience. “We began to notice that our guests were really interested in the robots and created personas for them as they watched them make smoothies and, yes, even dance,” said Danielle Fisher, vice president of marketing for Jamba.

It was the consumer engagement with the robots that led to Jamba working with Gestalt Brand Lab, where they identified the robot’s personality and built a distinct visual identity for the Jamba by Blendid kiosks. This work resulted in the robot exuding the personality of a playful mix master of delicious smoothies with its googly eyes, dancing and waving. The robot now operates in an uplifting and colorful kiosk setting, adorned with a new mural by artist Bongang, a street muralist who has frequently worked with Jamba. The kiosk design features art with bright colors evocative of fresh fruit and an image of Jamba’s friendly, googly-eyed robot ready to make smoothies in a flash.

"Our goal with the Jamba by Blendid creative work was to develop a unique consumer offering only found at the robotic kiosks, drawing consumers in with a fun and Insta-worthy experience," says Gestalt Brand Lab managing director Brian Munce. "While the new Jamba by Blendid branding stands alone it still remains true to the Jamba in-store experience that our fans know and love - a vibrant atmosphere and delicious product made to enjoy on the go," added Fisher.

In addition to the kiosk design, Gestalt’s creative work also includes a comprehensive package of videos and imagery, social and digital elements, point of sale, out of home art, and a live read radio campaign.

Jamba by Blendid kiosks featuring the new design and robotic persona are rolling out, the first of which is at a newly opened kiosk location inside the Ackerman Student Union on the UCLA campus in Los Angeles, CA.