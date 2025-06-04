James Beard Nominated bakery and café, La Panadería, known for its authentic pan dulce, tortas and more, is thrilled to announce its plans for a new location in Stone Oak scheduled to debut in late Fall 2025. The new restaurant will be located at 1011 N. Loop 1604 E. This highly anticipated expansion marks the bakery’s largest space yet, spanning an impressive 6,600 square feet and offering 100 dedicated parking spaces.

“We’ve always believed in growing thoughtfully and with our guests in mind,” said co-owner Jose Cáceres. “Stone Oak is a vibrant and growing area, and we’re excited to bring La Panadería to a new part of the city.”

The new location will bring La Panadería’s full menu and signature pan dulce offerings to the Stone Oak community, continuing the tradition of handcrafted Mexican and European-inspired pastries, savory tortas, and hearty brunch favorites that San Antonians have come to love. La Panadería Stone Oak will feature a cocktail menu in addition to a covered outdoor patio. The official opening date will be announced closer to Fall.