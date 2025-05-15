Jan’s Health Bar, the Southern California health-forward fast casual concept with a more than 50-year legacy, is bringing its fresh, simple, and nutritious menu to San Diego for the first time. The brand’s eighth location is slated to open the first week of June at One Paseo in Del Mar (3725 Paseo Place, Suite 1440), marking its first expansion outside of Orange County.

The new 1,500-square-foot space is located on the west corner of the One Paseo shopping center, adjacent to the office buildings and One Paseo apartment complex. With its vibrant yet relaxed coastal atmosphere, the Del Mar neighborhood reflects the same active, wellness-driven lifestyle that has defined Jan’s Health Bar since 1972.

“As we grow, we remain deeply intentional about where and how we expand,” says owner Poppy Holguin. “Del Mar represents everything we love about Southern California—a tight-knit, health-conscious community that values real food and a balanced lifestyle. We’re honored to bring Jan’s to San Diego and look forward to becoming part of the Del Mar neighborhood.”

Founded in Huntington Beach, Jan’s Health Bar has remained true to its original mission: making healthy food accessible and approachable. From sandwiches and salads to smoothies and wellness-forward bowls and wraps, Jan’s offers a consistent menu of whole ingredient-based options free from fad diets and full of flavor.

Signature items like the Peanut Butter Banana Date Smoothie—a creamy blend of ripe banana, raw peanut butter, sweet dates, and almond milk—and the Tuna Salad Sandwich, made with house-made tuna salad, crisp lettuce, fresh-cut cucumbers, tomatoes, sprouts, vegan bacon bits, and their famous spike seasoning, have remained on the menu since day one, serving generations of loyal guests across the region. Jan’s has continued to evolve by introducing new offerings like the fan-favorite Chunky Monkey Smoothie—a blend of fresh banana, creamy raw peanut butter, vegan chocolate protein, crunchy cacao nibs, fresh dates, and superfoods like maca, chia seeds, and ashwagandha—and Spring Rolls, hand-rolled in rice paper with fresh shredded vegetables, creamy avocado, Jan’s famous tuna salad, paired with house-made peanut sauce—further expanding their menu while staying true to their roots.

Other popular items include the Fresco Wrap—a combination of turkey, fresh guacamole, black beans, avocado cilantro rice, white cheddar cheese, and house-made chipotle crema, all wrapped in a spinach tortilla and served with salsa verde that is made in-house daily; the Athena Salad features a mix of chicken breast, feta cheese, kalamata olives, pistachios, baby heirloom tomatoes, red onions, and diced cucumbers, served with their signature herb vinaigrette. For a nutrient-packed smoothie, the Oats, Nuts & Berries features blueberries, blackberries, banana, vegan vanilla protein, lightly toasted almond butter, and a sprinkle of cinnamon blended with almond milk.

The Del Mar opening marks a new chapter in the brand’s continued growth, which now includes seven locations throughout Orange County and a loyal following that spans decades. The new location will feature Jan’s signature warm, welcoming design and the same full menu that has made it a favorite among health-minded diners for over 50 years.