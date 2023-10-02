Jan's Health Bar Opens Sixth Location

On the heels of its 50th Anniversary, Jan’s Health Bar expands again with the opening of its sixth location, set to open this October at Bella Terra in Huntington Beach. For owner, Poppy Holguin, the new location means more than just continued expansion, it’s an homage to the birthplace of the brand and her hometown in Huntington Beach.

Since purchasing the original Huntington Beach restaurant from founder Jan Gaffney in 2010, Holguin has since grown the brand to five additional locations: Costa Mesa in 2013, Laguna Beach in 2015, Corona del Mar in 2017, Irvine in 2021, and now, a second location in Huntington Beach.

Over the years, Holguin has brought a little bit of Huntington Beach with her wherever she’s gone. With each location, she’s paid homage to the brand’s humble Huntington Beach beginnings through a mix of new and nostalgic photos curated by locals.

“To open a second store in Huntington Beach is truly special,” comments Holguin, who grew up in Huntington Beach and worked at the brand’s flagship location from 1988 to 1991. “This location not only allows us to serve more of Huntington Beach, but it allows us to bring our mission of affordable, vibrant, and healthy cuisine to the neighboring communities of Fountain Valley, Westminster, and Garden Grove.”

At 1700 square feet, the new location at the Bella Terra shopping center features creative design choices that are welcoming, bright, and a personification of what Jan’s Health Bar is all about.Stepping inside, patrons are greeted by a spacious, interior that exudes a bright and airy atmosphere. The open-concept layout seamlessly connects guests to the heart of the operation – the kitchen. A large indoor pickup window is at the front of the space, ensuring that to-go and pick-up orders are swift and accessible to those in a hurry.

While the brand grows, the menu at Jan’s Health Bar remains true to its roots, offering nutritious items made with whole, simple ingredients. Original menu mainstays like the Peanut Butter Banana Date Smoothie and Tuna Salad Sandwich continue to be customer favorites after 50 years. With the opening of the brand’s sixth location, guests can expect curated new additions to the tried-and-true menu, including plant-based coconut soft serve and a mind and body balancing coffee smoothie formulated with six adaptogenic mushrooms, including Reishi, King Trumpet, Shiitake, Lion’s Mane, Turkey Tail, and Cordyceps.

Just in time for the opening of its sixth location, Jan’s Health Bar also unveils its app, Jan’s Health Bar Rewards, available for Apple and Android users. The app allows guests to order ahead, earn and redeem avo points, unlock digital-exclusive offers, receive personalized perks, and be the first to know about special menu items.

The multi-unit mainstay continues to make waves as it expands throughout coastal Southern California. Jan’s Health Bar has six stores in Orange County, including locations in Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, Corona del Mar, and Irvine.