JARS Announced Franchise Deal in Chicago

JARS, the latest dessert franchise from celebrity Chef Fabio Viviani announced that it's signed a franchise deal to open another location in its hometown of Chicago. The deal comes on the heels of multi-unit deals for Southern and Northern California and Texas.

“As we put the finishing touches on our flagship corporate store opening in the West Loop this January, I’m ecstatic to already have another restaurant in the pipeline coming to the Chicago area,” says Viviani.

JARS reimagines global dessert favorites like tiramisu, strawberry shortcake and apple pie as single-serve, over-the-top, sweet treats served in a jar. The hoodless, ventless concept that requires no baking on site resonates with franchisees looking for low startup costs, a low labor matrix and simple operations.

“It’s clear that Fabio has another winner in JARS,” says Dan Rowe, CEO of Fransmart, JARS’ franchise development partner. “JARS is on track to have nearly 30 units in development before its flagship opens. That’s a testament to the brand’s business model and the confidence franchisees have due to Fabio’s past success.”

As the owner and operator of several multidisciplinary medical offices in Chicago, franchisee Dr. Sargon Odisho was attracted to JARS as much for its business model as its products.

“Fabio knows how to create restaurant concepts that consumers love and are solid business investments,” said Strong. “His passion and business acumen coupled with our team’s marketing knowledge and deep connections in the area makes me excited to get started growing with JARS.”

As JARS continues its nationwide expansion, it is actively seeking additional franchisees in the Midwest and nationwide