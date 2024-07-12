JARS by Fabio Viviani, the single-serve dessert concept founded by world-renowned chef Fabio Viviani, announces the official launch of its new Mini JARS now available at all locations. The brand has expanded its menu to meet the growing consumer demand for event catering and sampling options. This smaller size is not only great for events, but also provide guests the opportunity to explore more flavors on the JARS menu and find their new favorite.

Mini JARS are available in packs of 12 and can be fully customized by consumers who can choose from any selection of JARS on the menu for their event. For larger orders guests have the option to create custom flavors for their order. Boxes of Mini JARS start at $42, and are available exclusively in-store and on the JARS app.

“As a gourmet dessert brand that’s centered around creating a new type of dessert experience, it felt like the natural next step to expand our catering options,” says Fabio Viviani. “With the launch of our Minis, guests can now enjoy a custom selection of JARS desserts at any type of private, social or corporate event,” said Fabio Viviani. “We have already seen that the Minis have been beneficial to our franchise partners; many of whom have seen a direct increase in catering order volume and revenue due to the roll out of Mini JARS at their stores.”

Event catering is lucrative for dessert brands, and JARS is no exception. The roll out of Mini JARS has quickly gained popularity among guests who are excited to have a smaller size option that allows them to enjoy JARS classic menu flavors and also try something new. Franchisees have already experienced an increase in orders for both small parties like baby showers and birthdays to larger events like weddings and conferences.

“With the recent opening of our second JARS location in Dallas, it has been an exciting opportunity to see the how the brand is expanding into the event catering space,” said Jason Wible, Owner of JARS Dallas locations. “The launch of Mini JARS has opened the door for us as franchisees to expand our presence among guests and be a part of their celebrations while also moving our business forward. I am excited to see how we will be able to continue to leverage catering as JARS continues to expand its presence across the U.S.”