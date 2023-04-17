JARS by Fabio Viviani Announces Expansion Plans for St. Louis

JARS by Fabio Viviani, the first dessert concept of its kind, announced that it will be opening five new locations in St. Louis, MO.

The franchisee group, CHR Hospitality, brings a mix of hospitality, business, and marketing experience to what they know will be an incredibly well-received brand in the St. Louis market. President, Todd Hesker says, “We’ve been looking for a new type of dessert concept to bring to our hometown. Even though we missed a cookie franchise for the area, JARS by Fabio Viviani is an even better option for us. The ease of operations, multiple revenue streams, and low labor costs were all huge factors in our decision.”Hesker also adds, “The ‘soul’ of JARS is happiness, satisfaction and decadence in a jar and St. Louis is the perfect area to bring this concept in to."

"St. Louis is already a multi-cultural city with an amazing variety of cuisines," says Fabio Viviani, Founder of JARS by Fabio Viviani. "This market is more than ready for our dessert revolution. Cookies and cupcakes are great, but St. Louis is about to discover the amazing variety and tastes of JARS, and we don’t think they’ll ever go back to plain desserts again."

The five new locations will feature JARS by Fabio Viviani's signature desserts, including Fabio’s Tiramisu, Chocolate S’mores, and Red Velvet Cheesecake. Additionally, each week the stores will have a rotating variety of limited time offer jars as well.

Fabio Viviani Hospitality, the parent company of JARS, envisions expanding to more than 500 locations as part of their national franchise growth plan. Partnering with Fransmart, the leading franchise development company for emerging brands, JARS has secured several franchise deals with over 30 units already sold in areas including Austin, Dallas/Fort Worth, Orange County and Oakland, as well as another store in the Chicago suburbs.

“From the first time we met with Fabio on his vision for a dessert concept, we knew this was the concept that would change the dessert landscape,” says Dan Rowe, CEO of Fransmart. “We knew we were right after witnessing the incredible success of the flagship store in Chicago. What other brand has almost 30 online orders the morning they launch their third-party platforms? Excitement is evident as more and more stores are going to be popping up across the country in the near future!”

The St. Louis group is actively seeking potential locations for the new JARS locations.