JARS by Fabio Viviani Partners with New Brand Experience and Marketing Agencies

JARS by Fabio Viviani, the unique dessert concept serving global dessert favorites in beautiful single-serving jars, has partnered with brand experience agency, Katalyst, and marketing agency, MGH.

Katalyst is a leading provider of servicescape design for service-retail and quick-service brands, with a focus on helping franchisors and franchisees open more stores and perform better. Their previous clients include powerhouse brands like uBreakiFIx and Sprint.

“Providing resources for our franchisees is extremely important to us,” says Fabio Viviani, founder and CEO of JARS. “Partnering with the amazing team at Katalyst will make it easier for our franchisees to navigate planning, permitting, and construction challenges so that they can open quicker and start generating revenue.”

In addition, JARS has partnered with industry leading marketing agency MGH to develop new brand visuals and franchisee assets. MGH is known for their sleek, bold approach to branding, boasting partnerships with household names like Chuck Lager and Utz.

“JARS is excited to partner with MGH, a national, full-service branding and communications firm specializing in food and restaurant marketing,” says Viviani. “Our relationship with MGH begins with a brand exercise that will help further define the JARS brand messaging and visual identity. This, along with franchisee support kits and ongoing marketing and creative support, will start rolling out to all U.S. locations in the coming months.”

JARS is focused on aggressive growth in 2023, with an emphasis on franchisee support and providing tools above and beyond the norm to help franchisees hit the ground running with their locations. These new partnerships have produced a robust package of support for franchisees that includes a step-by-step grand opening plan and fresh, vibrant marketing pieces that stand out in a crowded market.

The Chicago-based quick-service dessert brand has partnered with Fransmart, the global leader in franchise development, to develop their franchising program. A busy 2023 has already seen the opening of their flagship location in Chicago’s popular West Loop neighborhood and will later feature grand openings in Ft. Worth, TX and Laguna Niguel, CA. Despite the brand’s newness, JARS has more than 50 units in development in major markets like Dallas/Ft. Worth, Southern California, Phoenix, San Francisco, and St. Louis.

JARS is actively seeking qualified franchisees in major markets in the United States and internationally