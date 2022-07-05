JARS by Fabio Viviani Signs Deal to Expand in Orange County, California

JARS by Fabio Viviani has announced the signing of a franchise deal for all of Orange County, California. The multi-unit Southern California deal comes on the heels of a 10-unit deal for Texas, as the celebrity chef-owned dessert concept continues to expand nationally.

Chef Viviani has partnered with Fransmart, the leading franchise development company known for growing emerging concepts into national brands, to accelerate growth of his first-ever dessert concept. The major California deal comes before JARS’ flagship Chicago location opens in Chicago in late summer.

“With its delicious offerings, simple operations, high profit margin and backing by an award-winning chef and hospitality executive with a portfolio of successful restaurant brands, JARS is proving it has the recipe to be the next big thing in the dessert space,” says Dan Rowe, CEO of Fransmart.

JARS is a dessert experience unlike any other, including decadent treats from all over the world – served in eye-catching, single-serve jars. The rotating menu features nostalgically classic flavor combinations – like tiramisu, cannoli, fritters, pies, crusts and muffins – with the most creative and vibrant presentations.

The Nelms family, first-time franchisees, are entrepreneurs with backgrounds in finance and sales. “We were attracted to the JARS concept for many reasons including its innovative and delicious menu offerings and strong unit economics, but we’re most excited to partner with Fabio to bring his first-ever dessert concept to Southern California,” says Bethany Nelms.

“Orange County is an ideal market for the JARS concept, and I’m excited to work with such passionate franchisees to ensure that our first Southern California stores are an incredible success,” said Chef Viviani.

As JARS continues its nationwide growth, it is actively seeking franchises.