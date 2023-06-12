JARS Signs 5-Unit Deal in Phoenix-Scottsdale Market

JARS by Fabio Viviani, the single-serve dessert concept founded by world-renowned chef Fabio Viviani, announced a milestone in its expansion goal of 500 stores across the country with the signing of a 5-unit deal in the vibrant Phoenix-Scottsdale market.

The culinary genius behind JARS, Fabio Viviani, has consistently captivated food enthusiasts worldwide with his innovative approach to dining. With a culinary empire that spans across multiple successful ventures, including award-winning restaurants, cookbooks, and media appearances, Viviani's latest venture, JARS by Fabio Viviani, offers a fresh and exciting experience centered around desserts.

This strategic partnership brings together JARS and new franchisees, Angie and Dennis Michel, both driven by their commitment to elevate the dessert scene and to create a differentiated experience in the Phoenix-Scottsdale market. Currently in the process of finding their ideal retail space in one of the many desirable locations across the valley, they are excited to get the first of their five stores up and running soon.

Angie is a Phoenix native, and Dennis has lived in the Phoenix area for the past 28 years. After successful careers at a Fortune 300 company, both will bring their expertise in people leadership, operations, business development, and marketing to this new venture.

“After recently retiring from the corporate world, my family and I decided that the next chapter would be a joint venture all together,” says Dennis Michel. He adds, “This partnership with Fabio represents a unique opportunity to bring an amazing and distinctive dessert experience to the valley.”

Angie continues, “We are dessert enthusiasts, and knowing Fabio’s history of successful ventures in the hospitality, restaurant, and media world, JARS was a fantastic opportunity to share his vision for a reimagined way that people experience dessert in the Phoenix-Scottsdale metro area.”

Viviani expressed his enthusiasm about the 5-unit deal, stating, "The Michels are entrepreneurs at heart and will bring their knowledge of the area coupled with their business acumen to expand the concept in the Phoenix-Scottsdale area. Phoenix and Scottsdale are both definitely destinations of fine restaurants. Now they’ll also have amazing desserts.”