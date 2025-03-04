Jason’s Deli, the restaurant brand renowned for its commitment to making every customer happy through quality food and service, has partnered with Cartwheel, the leading enterprise delivery management platform, to optimize its delivery operations across all channels. The technology has been rolled out across 242 Jason’s Deli corporate and franchise locations nationwide.

Named among Food on Demand’s 2025 Outstanding Operators, Jason’s Deli’s implementation of Cartwheel technology has transformed their delivery management from a manual process to a fully automated system, customized to meet their unique operational needs. In late 2024, Jason’s Deli joined Cartwheel-partner Olo (NYSE: OLO), a leading restaurant technology provider, to enhance both its individual and catering online ordering and delivery capabilities across all channels— in-house, hybrid, and third-party.

“This partnership with Cartwheel represents our commitment to operational excellence and the customer experience,” said Amy Schuster, Vice President of IT at Jason’s Deli. “By implementing Cartwheel’s unified delivery management platform, we’ve streamlined our operations, reduced the load on team members, and enhanced our ability to ensure the best, most efficient customer service across all ordering channels.”

The partnership has already yielded significant operational improvements across Jason’s Deli’s delivery operations. The chain’s in-house drivers use the Cartwheel Driver App to ensure consistent service quality while providing customers with their preferred real-time order tracking. The average driver’s rating is above 4.7, and recent industry research indicates that 90% of customers are more likely to order from restaurants offering delivery tracking updates.

Cartwheel’s AI-powered auto-dispatch system further optimizes delivery routing and reduces delivery times, particularly benefiting the restaurant’s thriving catering business. Since integrating Cartwheel, Jason’s Deli has seen an increase in on-time deliveries, resulting in a boost in repeat orders, and a reduction in customer calls thanks to real-time tracking.

“Jason’s Deli exemplifies the future of efficient, customer-centric restaurant operations,” says Alex Vasilkin, CEO of Cartwheel. “By leveraging our hybrid approach and AI-powered dispatch capabilities, Jason’s Deli is setting new standards for delivery excellence in the industry.”