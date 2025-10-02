Jason’s Deli, the family-owned restaurant chain known for wholesome meals and deep-rooted values, is unveiling a limited-time menu that captures the comfort and flavors of fall. Guests can look forward to hearty entrees, signature sandwiches, festive desserts and group-friendly selections designed to bring people together.

This season’s highlights, available now through Dec. 31, include:

Beef Stew — Tender pot roast, potatoes, carrots, peas and a medley of garden vegetables, all simmered in a rich, savory broth.

— Tender pot roast, potatoes, carrots, peas and a medley of garden vegetables, all simmered in a rich, savory broth. Beef & Cheddar on Pretzel — Hot roast beef with cheddar, Dijon horseradish aioli and crispy onions on a pretzel bun. Served with au jus, a pickle and a choice of chips or baked chips.

— Hot roast beef with cheddar, Dijon horseradish aioli and crispy onions on a pretzel bun. Served with au jus, a pickle and a choice of chips or baked chips. Harvest Turkey Sandwich — Back by popular demand. Hand-sliced, smoked turkey breast with field greens, red onions, Muenster and mayo on a toasted cranberry sweet potato ciabatta bun. Served with chips.

— Back by popular demand. Hand-sliced, smoked turkey breast with field greens, red onions, Muenster and mayo on a toasted cranberry sweet potato ciabatta bun. Served with chips. Pumpkin Spice Coffee Cake — Available by the slice or whole cake. Moist and flavorful cake with a perfect blend of pumpkin, cinnamon and cloves.

In addition to the limited-time items, the brand’s beloved Vegetable Soup has returned to the permanent menu, featuring a medley of beans — kidney, garbanzo and green — simmered with onions, cabbage, tomatoes, bell peppers and spinach, perfect for vegans and vegetarians.

“At Jason’s, every meal starts with ingredients we trust and a commitment to making honest-to-goodness food,” said Clare Wilson, Vice President of Culinary and R&D at Jason’s Deli. “Our goal is to create dishes that taste delicious and leave our guests feeling nourished, with the same care we put into feeding our own families.”

Alongside the new offerings, Jason’s Deli is introducing the Gather & Graze Charcuterie Box, featuring sliced pepperoni, freshly sliced hard salami, hand-cut cubed pepper jack and cheddar cheese paired with a mix of Italian olives, fire-roasted piquillo peppers, artichoke hearts, pesto aioli, house-made garlic toasties and flatbread, enough to serve 10.

The brand is also rolling out the Fall Flavors Sandwich Tray, which serves 10 and includes the new classic Harvest Turkey Sandwich alongside Amy’s Turkey-O sandwiches with chips and pickles and the Fall Flavors Dessert Tray with Pumpkin Spice Coffee Cake and Cranberry Walnut Cookies. For larger gatherings, the Fall Flavors Catering Package also serves 10 and combines both trays with Nutty Mixed-Up Salad.

These seasonal catering options are designed for get-togethers of all sizes — from casual game day spreads to festive Friendsgiving celebrations.

Jason’s Deli partners with trusted suppliers and supports local organizations in markets across the country to source ingredients and give back where it operates.