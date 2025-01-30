Jason’s Deli is stepping into a new era with a refreshed visual identity system and innovative new restaurant design. In partnership with experience agency ChangeUp, Jason’s Deli wanted their environment and brand to more accurately reflect the exceptional quality of their food and service.

The brand refresh, which began rolling out in recent months, is centered on a new core concept: “The Art of Deli-cious.” This captures the essence of Jason’s Deli’s mission — to craft delicious, honest-to-goodness food served with the same care and attention that has made the restaurant a favorite for nearly five decades. The new identity is being integrated across all touchpoints and assets, from the website and app, to packaging, merchandise, and photography, all designed to deliver a more cohesive experience.

“Jason’s Deli is incredibly energized by this investment in our brand and experience,” said Blake Parker, Chief Innovation Officer at Jason’s Deli. “By giving it the same attention that we’ve always given both our food and service, we know we’re creating an even better journey for our customers, and creating more avenues for new people to connect with us.”

The brand’s new restaurant prototype brings their updated identity to life, while still integrating classic deli cues. The modern layout introduces a host of new features, including the addition of digital kiosks and diversifying its dining areas, in order to better serve customers with greater convenience and flexibility. Meanwhile, the brand’s salad bar, their most popular offering, now takes center stage and has been reimagined with a more efficient one-sided line, empowering customers to craft their own salads with ease.

“It was really exciting for ChangeUp to work with Jason’s Deli because we were able to holistically look at the brand from top to bottom and consider how it translates into their physical environment,” said Ryan Brazelton, Chief Creative Officer at ChangeUp. “Their product and service has always been amazing, so it was really about elevating their brand and experience to reflect their offering and in a way that felt authentic to who they are.”

Jason’s Deli has plans for future locations to reflect the new branding and look. To celebrate this next chapter, their recently remodeled Beaumont, Texas restaurant will serve as the backdrop for a special event. On February 4th at 10 AM CT, at 535 N. Dowlen Road., Jason’s Deli will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony and celebration. Representatives from the founding Tortorice family will speak, followed by a dedication from the local bishop. Brand executives, local community leaders, and media will also be in attendance. Customers are encouraged to come dine beginning at 11am, with raffles throughout the day.

As a nod to the community, Jason’s Deli will also be donating 20% of all dine-in sales at their Dowlen Road location on February 4th to the nonprofit Gift of Life, further underscoring the brand’s longstanding commitment to giving back to the community where it all began.

The very first Jason’s Deli opened in Beaumont, Texas in 1976, and the city still serves as their headquarters.