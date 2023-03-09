Java City to Launch All-Women's Coffee Named 'Ladies to the Front'

Java City, a California based sustainable specialty coffee roaster, announced that they will launch a Women’s coffee named Ladies To The Front on International Women’s Day, Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

Ladies To The Front is produced exclusively by women, and benefits women from start to finish.

The Nicaraguan coffee is grown and processed by women farmers in Jinotega who are part of the Tierra Madre group of Aldea Global. This specialty coffee includes a price premium based on coffee that meets a high-quality standard, which funds work to obtain land rights for the women. Land ownership is key to accessing micro-credit loans for production and other economic activities that permit a better quality of life. Currently, women only have 15% of land titles in Jinotega.

Creating Ladies To The Front has been a labor of love for Java City Head of Coffee Mollie Moisan. “Developing a coffee that benefits women from seed to cup has been a long time goal,” says Moisan. “Using this as a vehicle to uplift women through scholarships is an essential part of the program.”

When the coffee beans arrive in Sacramento, they are roasted and packed solely by women at Java City to a medium roast. “I cupped this coffee at multiple levels, and while it is beautiful as a light or medium roast, I felt that medium delivered a more satisfying cup, with flavors of caramel, toffee, chocolate and tangerine shining through,” Moisan says.

For every bag of Ladies To The Front sold, $1 goes to a scholarship fund created by Java City to help further the education goals of women graduates of the coffee training re-entry program at Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center (RCCC) in Sacramento County. “It’s important that Ladies To The Front benefits women in various stages of life. The funds we raise will help give women skills to assist them in successfully re-entering the community. Graduates of the program currently work in the Sacramento area coffee scene, from baristas to roasters and all points in between. Java City is thrilled to do our part for the program,” says Moisan.

Ladies To The Front 12 oz. bags of coffee will be available for online ordering beginning March 8, 2023 at https://javacity.com/shop/