Family-friendly wing spot Jefferson’s announced the expansion of its “Coach of the Year” program. The Jefferson’s Coach of the Year Award was piloted last year in Lawrence, Joplin, and Topeka in honor of National Coaches Day, taking place on October 6. This year, the award will extend across all five states where Jefferson’s has locations: Kansas, Missouri, Tennessee, Alabama, and Georgia.

The Jefferson’s Coach of the Year award celebrates coaches from any sport who exemplify leadership, mentorship, and dedication. These coaches are nominated by athletes, parents, school officials, or anyone in the community who has witnessed their impact.

How It Works:

The nomination period opens October 4, and will close on October 20. Coaches of any sport, working with athletes of all ages, are eligible for nomination.

Winners from each location will receive a $500 Jefferson’s gift card and their names added to the “Jefferson’s Coach of the Year” plaque displayed prominently at their respective restaurant.

“Coaches play a special role in our community – and they’re often overlooked,” said Brandon Graham, president of Jefferson’s Restaurants. “Each of our restaurants is unique to its neighborhood, so we’re excited they’ll be able to celebrate someone making an impact in their community.”

What’s New: Building on the success of last year’s award, this fall, Jefferson’s Coaches Award will have 35 winners, with each of their markets across Kansas, Missouri, Tennessee, Alabama, and Georgia honoring a winner. This expansion reflects Jefferson’s commitment to fostering community spirit and recognizing the people who contribute to shaping the lives of young athletes.

2023 Winners: Last year’s winners were chosen from a terrific pool of community leaders, outlined below.

Lawrence: Dena Johnston, Dance and Cheer Coach for the Lawrence Free State High Firebirds. Johnston has been coaching for 28 years, and was selected as Coach of the Year for her unwavering commitment to her students.

Topeka: Ramon Riley, Coach for the Topeka Renegades Football Team and the Topeka Blazers Track Club. Riley has dedicated his career to furthering equity in youth sports, ensuring all kids who want to be active have a healthy outlet.

Joplin: Al Linden, Special Teams Coordinator for the Joplin High School Eagles football team. Linden has now been with Joplin High for 18 years, and was selected as Coach of the Year for the above-and-beyond mentorship he's given his athletes over the years.

Nominations can be submitted through the official Jefferson’s website during the open period. Winners will be announced on November 14.