In celebration of National Donut Day, Jeff’s Bagel Run is flipping the script with a full week of donut-inspired bagels during its first-ever Donut Week, running June 2–8 across all locations. For seven delicious days, the cult-favorite bagel shop will serve up donut-inspired Bagels of the Day, proving once and for all that bagels really can do it all.

With the cheeky tagline “Because a donut can never be a bagel, but a bagel can be a donut,” the brand is delivering on its promise to Bake Joy. Each day of the week, Jeff’s Bagel Run’s signature Bagels of the Day will feature a beloved donut flavor—freshly made and crafted with care, the Jeff’s way.

The Donut Week Lineup:

Monday (June 2): Mocha Cookie



Mocha Cookie Tuesday (June 3): Sprinkles



Sprinkles Wednesday (June 4): Blueberry Pancake



Blueberry Pancake Thursday (June 5): Salted Caramel



Salted Caramel Friday (June 6): Glazed Bagel



Glazed Bagel Saturday (June 7): Lemon Blueberry



Lemon Blueberry Sunday (June 8): Chocolate Sprinkles



From the confetti-covered joy of the Sprinkles bagel to the indulgent nostalgia of Glazed Friday, each day offers something playful, sweet, and entirely bagel.

“People love donuts, but they live for bagels,” said Jeff Perera, founder of Jeff’s Bagel Run. “Donut Week is our way of having a little fun while showing that a great bagel can do anything—even taste like your favorite donut.”

Donut Week creations will be available in limited quantities each day while supplies last. Guests are encouraged to come early or order ahead on the Jeff’s Bagel Run app.