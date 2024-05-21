Building upon a string of successful openings in Central Florida, Jeff’s Bagel Run announced the addition of two new locations in Rolesville and Wake Forest, North Carolina. The home of handcrafted, hot bagels, has four locations open and nine more under construction in Central Florida and Houston. The two North Carolina stores take the total number of shops nationwide to 15.

The Wake Forest shop, situated at 12534 Capital Blvd, is currently undergoing construction and is slated to open its doors this summer. Spanning 1,200 square feet, the location promises the same inviting atmosphere and delicious offerings that patrons have come to expect from Jeff’s Bagel Run. Meanwhile, the Rolesville store finds its home in the vibrant Cobblestone Village Shopping Center, occupying 1,117 square feet of space and will open in early 2025.

Both new stores feature Jeff’s Bagel Run’s signature open kitchen concept, complete with bar seating, allowing customers to witness the meticulous process of crafting each bagel from scratch. Unlike its chain counterparts, Jeff’s Bagel Run takes pride in its commitment to freshness with bagels coming out of the oven continuously throughout the day. From mixing to proofing, boiling, topping and baking, every step is done in house and is a testament to the shop’s dedication to quality. Moreover, guests can indulge in a variety of cream cheese flavors displayed in a gelato-style cabinet for easy selection, and a full coffee menu.

Justin Wetherill, representing Jeff’s Bagel Run, expressed enthusiasm about the expansion into the Raleigh market, saying, “The Raleigh community provides an ideal setting for our continued growth nationwide. With a year spent refining our kitchen and point-of-sale technology, we’re confident that North Carolina patrons will relish the seamless experience and savor the unmatched taste of our hot bagels.”