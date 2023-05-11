Jeff’s Bagel Run Announces Two Store Openings

Jeff’s Bagel Run announced two new store openings in Winter Park and Celebration. The bagel shop has been in expansion mode since the recent announcement of the strategic partnership with Justin Wetherill, founder of 1337 Capital. The two new locations join the existing stores in Ocoee and College Park as well as the recently announced O-Town West location.

The Winter Park location is located at 1336 N. Orange Avenue in the bustling bakery district. The 1,127 sq ft space is located next to Black Bean Deli and has Jeff’s joining Jimmy Johns as co-tenants at the space. The Jeff’s Bagel Run team was represented by Brandon McCalla and Billy Rodriguez of JLL in the transaction.

The new Celebration location has Jeff’s Bagel Run joining a host of co-tenants in Unicorp’s new Celebration Pointe Shopping center. Anchored by Publix the 127K sq foot center has direct visibility from I-4 and daily traffic of over 210K cars per day. “We are so excited to bring our delicious bagels and friendly atmosphere to the residents and visitors of Celebration Florida,” says Jeff Perera, co-founder of Jeff’s Bagel Run. Both will feature an open kitchen concept with bar seating so guests can watch the bagel making magic.

“We are hard at work focusing on bringing Jeff’s Bagel Run to as many communities in Central Florida as we can this year,” says Justin Wetherill from Jeff’s Bagel Run. “Our expansion is coming along just as planned and we are on schedule with our 4-6 openings this calendar