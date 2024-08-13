Jeff’s Bagel Run, renowned for its handcrafted, hot bagels, announce the awarding of 19 new franchise locations across Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. This expansion builds on the success of its seven Central Florida locations and adds to the 38 shops under development in Houston, Raleigh, and South Florida, bringing the total number of Jeff’s Bagel Run locations under development nationwide to 64.

In Charlotte, a multi-unit agreement will bring five new locations over the next two years. The first of these will be situated in South Charlotte at 9941-C Rea Road, set to open later this year.

In the bustling community of Metro Atlanta, one shop will open in Acworth at 3485 Acworth Due West Rd, Acworth, GA 30101. This location is currently under construction and is scheduled to welcome bagel enthusiasts this fall.

Charleston is set to receive three new shops, with the first opening planned for the end of 2024. Additional locations are planned for Asheville, North Carolina, and Savannah, Georgia.

Jeff’s Bagel Run continues to delight customers with its unique, freshly baked bagels, and this expansion is a testament to its growing popularity and commitment to quality. Each new location will offer the same exceptional experience that has made Jeff’s Bagel Run a beloved staple in every community it serves.

“Getting the opportunity to open these stores outside our home market of Central Florida is very exciting,” said Justin Wetherill of Jeff’s Bagel Run. “Growing into these markets with proven operators is the perfect recipe for replicating the success we have seen here on our home turf.” Just about everything that makes the Jeff’s Bagel Run experience special happens within the four walls of the store so ensuring that we remain a people first business is critical in driving the guest centric experience our guests have come to expect.”

Since its inception in 2019, Jeff’s Bagel Run has captivated taste buds across Central Florida, earning accolades such as being named one of America’s Best Bagels at New York City’s Bagelfest in 2023. Setting itself apart by offering scratch-made, fresh, hot bagels, along with an array of coffee and spreads on-site at each location, the brand has quickly become synonymous with quality and innovation. Leveraging cutting-edge technology for streamlined ordering and delivery, coupled with a scalable supply chain, Jeff’s Bagel Run is poised for exponential growth, aiming to surpass 50 locations by next year.

Jeff’s Bagel Run is seeking single- and multi-unit operators to join the fast-growing brand as it focuses on opening across the country.