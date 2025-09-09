Jeff’s Bagel Run, the rapidly growing bagel brand redefining how America enjoys fresh-baked bagels, today announced the awarding of five new franchise units. The expansion includes three locations in Wilmington, North Carolina and two in Palm Coast, Florida, further fueling the company’s momentum across the Southeast.

With 21 shops now open and more than 100 additional units under development, Jeff’s Bagel Run continues to establish itself as one of the fastest-growing bagel concepts in the country. Known for its scratch-made, kettle-boiled bagels and tight, quality-driven menu, the brand is building a loyal following in communities nationwide.

“From day one, our mission has been to bring people together over a really great bagel,” said Jeff Perera, Co-Founder and Vice President of Jeff’s Bagel Run. “Seeing our brand grow into new markets like Wilmington and Palm Coast is proof that our passion for fresh, handcrafted bagels resonates everywhere.”

The five new franchise agreements are part of Jeff’s Bagel Run’s aggressive expansion strategy that has already brought shops to six states, with additional openings slated throughout the year.