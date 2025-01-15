Jeff’s Bagel Run, the celebrated bagel shop known for its handcrafted bagels, freshly whipped cream cheese, and craft coffees, is entering 2025 with major growth momentum. The brand has signed five new franchise agreements and announced two additional corporate locations, bringing its authentic bagels to more Florida communities and increasing its total store count to 83, including those open or under development.

Bringing Local Passion to Central Florida

Jeff’s Bagel Run is deepening its roots in Central Florida with two new franchise locations in Apopka and Altamonte Springs. These stores will be led by long-time residents who share the brand’s commitment to quality and community. “I’ve been a big fan of Jeff’s Bagel Run since the beginning,” said Trevor Wetherill, who will own the Altamonte Springs shop. “This is an opportunity to bring something I love to our neighbors and create a gathering place for the community.”

Introducing Jeff’s Bagel Run to New Florida Markets

Jeff’s Bagel Run is also expanding into Gainesville, Ocala, The Villages, Lakeland, and Brandon/Riverview, thanks to a five-unit area development agreement with Rob and Teresa Shuffield. Experienced multi-unit operators, these franchisees were drawn to the brand’s reputation for excellence and the opportunity to introduce a fresh, handcrafted bagel experience to underserved markets. “I’ve spent over two decades in the food franchise industry, and during that time, I’ve come across many concepts,” said Shuffield. “But when a friend introduced me to Jeff’s Bagel Run, I instantly knew this was something special. The quality of the product, the brand’s vision, and the sense of community it fosters made it clear that I wanted to be part of this exciting growth.”

Sarasota and Tampa Set to Experience the Buzz

In Sarasota, Chris and Megan Matras, Sarasota natives, will open two locations to serve bagel lovers on the Gulf Coast. The first location is planned for Lakewood Ranch. Meanwhile, in Tampa, siblings Delaney, Eric and Matt Warters, experienced franchisees, will establish two stores to bring the Jeff’s Bagel Run experience to the growing Tampa community.

Corporate Growth in Lake Mary and Colonial Drive

Jeff’s Bagel Run’s corporate team is also adding two new locations to its portfolio. A store in Lake Mary and another along Colonial Drive in Orlando are slated to open later this year, strengthening the brand’s presence in its home market.

“We’re thrilled to start 2025 with such strong momentum,” said Justin Wetherill of Jeff’s Bagel Run. “Each of these franchisees brings a unique passion and story that align with our mission of delivering high-quality bagels and creating meaningful connections with customers. We’re excited to see how they bring the Jeff’s Bagel Run spirit to their communities.”

A Year of Milestones and New Beginnings

Jeff’s Bagel Run celebrated several milestones in 2024, including the opening of its 10th location in Charlotte, North Carolina, and its entry into Georgia. Just last week, the brand opened its first Texas location, marking its presence in four states. With a growing network of dedicated franchisees and an ever-expanding customer base, Jeff’s Bagel Run continues to solidify its reputation as a leader in the craft bagel industry.