As basketball takes center court this March, Jeff’s Bagel Run is giving customers a reason to cheer with bracket-style bagel face-offs. Each day, two flavors of the Bagel of the Day will be sold. The bagel with the most sales will “win” and move on to the next round. Customers can ensure their favorite bagel shows up in the next round by purchasing the bagel on the days it is competing.

How Bagel Madness Works: Jeff’s Bagel Run normally offers 15 bagel flavors daily plus one Bagel of the Day. During Bagel Madness, two Bagels of the Day will be featured, with the bagel that sells the most across all locations advancing to the next round.

March 20-27: The “Savory 16” showdown begins.

March 28-31: The Yeast will play the West in “Ocho Fuego.”

April 4-5: The “Final Flour” face-off.

April 6: The championship “game” determines the ultimate bagel.

April 7: The winning bagel will be available for one day only!

“March is all about buzzer-beaters and big upsets, and we’re bringing that same energy to our bagels,” said Jeff Perera, founder of Jeff’s Bagel Run. “Bagel Madness is a fun way to get our customers involved while introducing exciting new flavors.”

Bagel Madness kicks off on March 20th and runs through the championship round with the winning bagel being presented on April 7.. Visit your nearest Jeff’s Bagel Run location to get in on the action! Plus, fans can grab a limited-edition basketball-themed enamel pin featuring our signature Running Bagel Guy dribbling a basketball, available through our merch store.