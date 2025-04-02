Jeff’s Bagel Run is celebrating spring with a nod to two of the South’s most beloved seasonal traditions — from green jackets to big hats — by rolling out a rich, savory Pimento Cream Cheese. This limited-time offering (LTO) will be available from April 7th through May 4th, bringing a taste of the season to bagel lovers everywhere.

“Pimento cheese is a Southern staple, and we had so much fun in the kitchen giving it a Jeff’s Bagel Run twist,” said Jeff Perera, Founder of Jeff’s Bagel Run. “Spring is filled with traditions that bring people together — and what better way to complement that than with a fresh bagel slathered in creamy, tangy, perfectly-spiced Pimento Cream Cheese or a charcuterie board with a ramekin of the spread for crackers?”

The Pimento Cream Cheese features a blend of sharp cheddar, cream cheese, diced pimentos, and a touch of seasoning, offering a bold, flavorful pairing for Jeff’s Bagel Run’s boiled then baked bagels. Whether enjoyed on a classic plain bagel or paired with something more adventurous, this spread captures the spirit of springtime gatherings.

Guests can grab this limited-time flavor at all Jeff’s Bagel Run locations from April 7th to May 4th — but once the final lap is run and the last toast is raised, this seasonal treat will retire until next year.