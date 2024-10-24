Jeff’s Bagel Run, the fast-rising sensation in the bagel biz known for its scratch-made bagels, fresh cream cheese, and craft coffee program is turbocharging its national expansion by completing deals with three new franchisees. These deals pave the way for six new locations to open in Chicago, the greater Huntsville area in Alabama, and Central Florida, continuing the brand’s march toward nationwide recognition and pushing the total number of stores under development to 70.

“This is more than just adding stores; it’s about sharing the magic of Jeff’s Bagel Run with even more communities,” said Justin Wetherill, of Jeff’s Bagel Run. “Every bagel we bake starts with a commitment to quality and a passion for bringing people together. We’re excited to spread that joy from coast to coast.”

The new locations are slated to open their doors in early 2025, serving up scratch bagels, fresh spreads, and expertly brewed coffee that have made Jeff’s Bagel Run a must-visit. This expansion reflects the brand’s ongoing mission to meet the rising demand for fresh bagels and create meaningful connections with its loyal customers.

Founded in Central Florida in 2021 by Jeff and Danielle Perera, Jeff’s Bagel Run has become a breakout star in the bakery world, with devoted fans lining up for their iconic bagels. With this latest growth spurt, the company is rapidly becoming a household name, leading the charge for fresh, high-quality bagels across America.