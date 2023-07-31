Jeff’s Bagel Run Expanding to Oviedo

Expanding its flavorful footprint in Central Florida, Jeff’s Bagel Run confirmed Oviedo as the upcoming locale for its sixth bagel shop. The decision comes on the heels of the recent announcements of three additional outlets in Celebration, O-Town West, and Winter Park. These fresh ventures are joining the company's shops in Ocoee and College Park.

The forthcoming Oviedo store, featuring a 1200 sq ft space, will find its home in Suite 1013 at 1351 Alafaya Trail. This store's location is in the standalone building of the bustling Alafaya Square Publix shopping center, where it will share space with popular neighborhood destinations like ZaZa Cuban Cafe, Club Pilates, and The Joint. Being the easternmost site of Jeff's Bagel Run, it is a strategic response to the growing clamor of clientele from the area.

“I’m excited to bring our hot, fresh bagels to the Oviedo community. The Oviedo/UCF area has been one of the most requested markets for us to open a new store - ‘Oviedo needs bagels’, ‘Come to Oviedo!’ - are messages I consistently receive. We are beyond excited to be opening a store here,” says Jeff Perera of Jeff’s Bagel Run.

Brandon McCalla and Billy Rodriguez with Jones Lang LaSalle were the brokers involved in this transaction and represent Jeff’s Bagel Run on their aggressive Central Florida expansion.