Jeff’s Bagel Run announced the signing of a 3-unit franchise agreement for the Las Vegas market with JBR Partners NV LLC. This strategic expansion marks the brand’s first foray into the Western U.S. market and underscores its rapid nationwide growth. With this latest deal, Jeff’s Bagel Run now has 67 locations either operating or in development across key markets, including Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, and now Nevada.

“When I first heard about Jeff’s Bagel Run earlier this year, I knew I had to see it for myself,” said Marvin Simeon, Co-Owner of JBR Partners NV LLC. “After touring the shop, meeting the incredible team, and tasting the bagels, I knew immediately that this was something special. There’s nothing like this playful, quality-driven brand in Las Vegas, and I’m excited to bring it to my community.”

Marvin partnered with lifelong friend Mark Gonzales on the franchise agreement. “Marvin and I met nearly 25 years ago in our first semester at UNLV. Our families share similar historical roots so we bonded immediately,” said Gonzales. “Marvin has worked in law all of these years and I have been working in business – including owning franchises – but we have remained friends for all these years. When we heard about Jeff’s Bagel Run I wanted to jump into this next business with my friend who I trust and respect.”

Since its humble beginnings in 2019, Jeff’s Bagel Run has become a local sensation in Central Florida, winning multiple awards, including being named one of America’s Best Bagels at New York City’s Bagelfest in 2023. Known for its scratch-made, fresh-from-the-oven bagels and house-made spreads, paired with a curated selection of coffee, the brand has set itself apart with its commitment to quality, innovation, and a customer experience that’s second to none.

In addition to its renowned bagels, Jeff’s Bagel Run has embraced technology, offering streamlined ordering and delivery options through patent-pending systems which were developed in-house. With a robust and scalable supply chain, the brand is well-positioned to continue its aggressive expansion, with a target of surpassing 50 open locations by the end of next year.

“We’re beyond excited to bring Jeff’s Bagel Run to Las Vegas as part of our westward expansion,” said Justin Wetherill of Jeff’s Bagel Run. “Our brand has resonated with communities because we prioritize quality, simplicity, and fun, and we can’t wait to share that with the vibrant market in Las Vegas.”

Jeff’s Bagel Run is seeking single- and multi-unit operators to join the fast-growing brand as it focuses on opening across the country.