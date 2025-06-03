Jeff’s Bagel Run, the rapidly growing bagel concept known for its scratch-made, hot-from-the-oven bagels and craft coffee, is proud to announce a new multi-unit franchise agreement with Chris and McKenzie Cohen. The husband-and-wife team, who currently own several Huey Magoo’s locations across Florida, will bring four Jeff’s Bagel Run shops to the state.

With a successful track record in the franchise world, the Cohens represent the kind of operational experience and brand alignment Jeff’s Bagel Run seeks in its franchise partners. Their decision to add Jeff’s Bagel Run to their portfolio highlights the growing appeal of the brand among seasoned multi-unit operators.

“We’ve built our business by investing in brands we believe in—brands that deliver a high-quality product, a strong guest experience, and a clear growth strategy,” said Chris Cohen. “Jeff’s Bagel Run checks every box. From the moment we tasted the bagels and experienced the energy of the stores, we knew this was something special.”

The Cohens’ four units are part of a broader push to expand thoughtfully across Florida with values-driven franchisees who understand the power of hospitality and consistency. Their shops will open in targeted markets over the next two years, with exact locations to be announced soon.

“Chris and McKenzie are exactly the kind of operators we love partnering with—experienced, driven, and focused on delivering an exceptional guest experience,” said Justin Wetherill of Jeff’s Bagel Run. “Their commitment to building community is exactly what Jeff’s Bagel Run is all about. We can’t wait to see how they bring the brand to life in new markets.”