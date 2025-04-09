Jeff’s Bagel Run is bringing the heat — and a touch of star power — with a limited-edition bagel created by Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jalen Chatfield.

Available April 14th as the Bagel of the Day, the custom creation features jalapeño bagel dough topped with honey, salt, black pepper and melted cheddar cheese — a bold blend of spice, sweetness, and savory crunch that mirrors Jalen’s style on and off the ice.

“Bagels are one of my favorite foods,” said Chatfield. “It was awesome to team up with Jeff’s to create something that reflects my personality — spicy, sharp, and just a little unexpected.”

This one-day-only feature is part of Jeff’s Bagel Run’s ongoing celebration of community, creativity, and craveable flavors. Bagel fans and hockey lovers alike can grab the Jalen Chatfield bagel at any Jeff’s Bagel Run location on Monday, April 14, while supplies last.