Jeff’s Bagel Run is turning up the flavor dial for summer with not just one, but TWO limited-time spreads that bring seasonal freshness and bold personality to the bagel shop: Cucumber Dill and Elote. These unique spreads arrive June 30 and will be available through September 7 at all Jeff’s Bagel Run locations.

“These spreads are summer in a schmear,” said Jeff Perera, co-founder of Jeff’s Bagel Run. “Cucumber Dill is crisp and cool, perfect for hot mornings or lunch on the go. Elote brings the sweet-heat, creamy-corn flavor of Mexican street corn to your bagel in the best possible way. We love offering playful, craveable flavors that get people excited to visit again.”

The Cucumber Dill cream cheese is refreshingly crisp, featuring fresh cucumber, dill with a hint of garlic folded into a whipped cream cheese base—cool and light with just enough zip. The Elote spread is rich and savory, with fire-roasted corn, cotija-style cheese, lime, chili, and a dash of spice that delivers a zesty kick.

Both spreads are designed to shine on a bagel but are equally delightful as part of a snack board, sandwich or breakfast platter.

Available through September 7 these spreads are part of Jeff’s Bagel Run’s ongoing seasonal menu series, designed to give guests fresh reasons to stop by…and return again.