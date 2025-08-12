Jeff’s Bagel Run, the scratch-made bagel shop known for its hand-rolled bagels and neighborhood feel, has been ranked No. 229 on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The ranking reflects the company’s explosive growth, fueled by a loyal customer base, strong franchise demand, and an unwavering commitment to quality.

The Inc. 5000 list, produced annually by Inc. Magazine, honors the most successful independent businesses in the country, showcasing companies that have driven significant revenue growth while navigating dynamic market conditions. Jeff’s Bagel Run’s placement in the top 5% of all honorees highlights the brand’s momentum as it expands across the U.S.

“From baking our first bagels in our home kitchen in 2019 to opening stores in multiple states, this journey has been nothing short of incredible,” said Jeff Perera, Co-Founder of Jeff’s Bagel Run. “Our team, franchise partners, and guests are the reason we’ve made it here—and we’re just getting started.”

Jeff’s Bagel Run has grown from a single store in Ocoee, Florida, to a rapidly expanding brand with 18 open locations in Florida, North Carolina, Georgia, Illinois, and Texas, and a robust pipeline of signed franchise agreements across the country. The company has become known for its freshly made New York-style bagels, welcoming neighborhood vibe, and tech-forward operations that enhance the guest experience.

“Innovation and hospitality are at the heart of everything we do,” said Danielle Perera, Co-Founder of Jeff’s Bagel Run. “This recognition by Inc. is a reflection of the passion that goes into every bagel, every store opening, and every guest interaction.”

The Inc. 5000 recognition adds to a growing list of accolades for Jeff’s Bagel Run, as the company continues its mission to share high-quality bagels with communities nationwide.For the complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database, visit www.inc.com/inc5000.