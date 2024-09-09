Jeff’s Bagel Run announced the launch of its highly anticipated Pumpkin Season Menu, debuting on September 16, 2024. This limited-time menu is designed to celebrate the flavors of fall with a delectable selection of new items that are sure to become seasonal favorites.

The Pumpkin Season Menu features:

Pumpkin Bagel: This bagel captures the essence of autumn with its slightly-sweet pumpkin flavor, making it the perfect base for any spread.

Pumpkin Spice Cream Cheese: A blend of sweet pumpkin with a hint of cinnamon and nutmeg.

Maple Brown Sugar Cream Cheese: A smooth and sweet cream cheese with the warmth of maple and brown sugar.

Pumpkin Spice Latte (served hot or iced): A classic favorite, combining pumpkin, spices, and espresso.

Pumpkin Chai Latte (served hot or iced): A spiced chai latte infused with the comforting flavors of pumpkin.

Maple Caramel Latte (served hot or iced): A cozy blend of maple syrup and caramel drizzle, perfectly balanced in a creamy latte.

In addition to these new offerings, Jeff’s Bagel Run will feature a rotating selection of special Bagel of the Day options, each inspired by the flavors of the season. The Bagel of the Day is announced with a weekly calendar each Sunday night on the website, app and social media.

“Our Pumpkin Season Menu is like wrapping up in your favorite fall sweater—cozy, comforting, and full of flavor,” said Jeff Perera at Jeff’s Bagel Run. “We’ve whipped up each treat with love so every bite and sip gives you that perfect fall feeling.”

This seasonal menu will be available for a limited time, so be sure to visit Jeff’s Bagel Run starting September 16th to enjoy these fall-inspired treats. Whether you’re stopping by for your morning breakfast or looking to satisfy your pumpkin cravings, Jeff’s Bagel Run has something special in store for everyone this autumn.