The holiday season has arrived at Jeff’s Bagel Run with the launch of its Holiday Menu, available from November 10 – December 31, 2025. Known for its fresh, scratch-made bagels, house-whipped spreads and craft coffees, Jeff’s Bagel Run is making mornings bright with a cheerful lineup of both new and returning favorites.
Guests can enjoy the comforting tastes of the season daily with:
- Peppermint Mocha Cold Foam Cold Brew
- Honey Pistachio Latte
- Dubai Chocolate Matcha Latte
- Cookie Butter Cream Cheese
- Espresso Cream Cheese
“At Jeff’s Bagel Run, we take pride in celebrating each season through flavor,” said Jeff Perera, co-founder of Jeff’s Bagel Run. “Our holiday offerings are designed to make every morning feel a little brighter — from the first sip to the last bite.
Guests are encouraged to preorder their favorite holiday flavors through the app for a quick morning pick-up, or stop by any of Jeff’s Bagel Run’s 24 locations to enjoy these limited-time offerings in-store. With flavors designed to delight and inspire, Jeff’s Bagel Run is the perfect way to make mornings bright this holiday season.