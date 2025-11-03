The holiday season has arrived at Jeff’s Bagel Run with the launch of its Holiday Menu, available from November 10 – December 31, 2025. Known for its fresh, scratch-made bagels, house-whipped spreads and craft coffees, Jeff’s Bagel Run is making mornings bright with a cheerful lineup of both new and returning favorites.

Guests can enjoy the comforting tastes of the season daily with:

Peppermint Mocha Cold Foam Cold Brew

Honey Pistachio Latte

Dubai Chocolate Matcha Latte

Cookie Butter Cream Cheese

Espresso Cream Cheese

“At Jeff’s Bagel Run, we take pride in celebrating each season through flavor,” said Jeff Perera, co-founder of Jeff’s Bagel Run. “Our holiday offerings are designed to make every morning feel a little brighter — from the first sip to the last bite.

Guests are encouraged to preorder their favorite holiday flavors through the app for a quick morning pick-up, or stop by any of Jeff’s Bagel Run’s 24 locations to enjoy these limited-time offerings in-store. With flavors designed to delight and inspire, Jeff’s Bagel Run is the perfect way to make mornings bright this holiday season.