Jeff’s Bagel Run, the celebrated bagel shop known for its handcrafted bagels, freshly whipped cream cheese, and craft coffees, has taken a bold step into the future of customer engagement with the launch of its proprietary loyalty app.

Customers can earn points on every purchase made both in-store and on the app. The points are redeemable through the app for fan-favorite items like bagels, spreads, and coffees. The program is designed to thank loyal customers while offering a seamless and rewarding experience. For a limited time, all users who create an account will be rewarded with enough points for a free bagel.

“Jeff’s Bagel Run has always been about creating meaningful connections with our customers, both in-store and beyond,” said Jeff Perera of Jeff’s Bagel Run. “Our loyalty program is the next step in building that bond, rewarding our guests for their support while showcasing the tech-forward approach that sets us apart.”

Unlike many other restaurant chains, Jeff’s Bagel Run has built its entire technology ecosystem in-house, ensuring the app integrates seamlessly with the brand’s operations and delivers a frictionless user experience. The loyalty app not only offers rewards but also provides users with exclusive perks and a convenient way to stay connected to the latest news and updates.

As a fast-growing brand with 12 locations across multiple states, Jeff’s Bagel Run continues to innovate while maintaining the handmade quality and customer focus that first made it a local favorite.

The Jeff’s Bagel Run Loyalty App is now available for download on both iOS and Android devices.