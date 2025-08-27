Jeff’s Bagel Run, the bagel shop known for its scratch-made bagels baked throughout the day, has officially opened its 20th location — a significant milestone in the brand’s rapid national expansion. The new shop in Lakewood Ranch, Florida, brings Jeff’s Bagel Run to one of the fastest-growing communities in the country and highlights the brand’s momentum with nearly 100 additional units currently in development.

The new Lakewood Ranch shop represents Jeff’s Bagel Run’s continued expansion across Florida, where the brand first built its following for high-quality ingredients, scratch-made recipes, and a community-first feel. In addition to Florida, the brand has locations in Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina, South Carolina and Texas.

“Reaching our 20th store is a huge milestone for us, and we’re excited to celebrate it in Lakewood Ranch,” said Jeff Perera, co-founder and Vice President of Jeff’s Bagel Run. “This community embodies everything we love — families, neighbors, and a shared love of great food. We can’t wait to become part of daily routines here.”

The Lakewood Ranch location features Jeff’s Bagel Run’s full menu of fresh bagels, house-whipped spreads, and craft coffees. Each shop is designed to provide not only great food, but also a place for neighbors to connect.

Store Details: