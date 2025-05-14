Jeff’s Bagel Run, the emerging bagel brand known for its scratch-made, boiled-and-baked bagels and fast-casual appeal, has opened its second Charleston-area location at 1400 Palm Blvd. in Isle of Palms. The new unit marks the brand’s 14th overall and continues its steady Southeast expansion.

The shop opened today with a two-day soft opening event, offering every guest a complimentary bagel and spread — no purchase necessary. On Friday, the store will host an official grand opening celebration, featuring giveaways for the first 100 customers including a coupon for a free bagel, a Jeff’s Bagel Run car magnet, and a limited-edition branded tote bag, free with purchase while supplies last.

“We’ve felt so welcomed by the Charleston community and are excited to keep the bagel love going with our second area shop,” said Jeff Perera, founder of Jeff’s Bagel Run. “This location continues our mission of delivering an unforgettable bagel experience — scratch-made, boiled, and baked fresh daily.”

Founded by Jeff and Danielle Perera in their home kitchen in 2019, Jeff’s Bagel Run has grown into a cult-favorite concept with a loyal following and strong unit economics. With multiple new markets on the horizon and a robust franchise pipeline, the brand is focused on thoughtful growth, operational excellence, and maintaining the high quality and community connection that have fueled its success.