Jeff’s Bagel Run, the cult-favorite bagel brand known for its scratch-made bagels and devoted fan following, has announced the signing of five new multi-unit franchise agreements, adding 24 stores to its rapidly growing footprint. With this latest wave of development, the brand now has 118 locations open or in the pipeline across the United States. 15 open locations are currently in Florida, Texas, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina with many more coming online this summer.

The newly signed agreements will expand Jeff’s Bagel Run into four strategic markets:

Clearwater, Florida (9 units): Fresh Bagel Holdings LLC is led by seasoned entrepreneurs and experienced restaurant operators with deep leadership backgrounds in food service and hospitality.

Indianapolis, Indianapolis (5 units): Owned by Blue Dolphin, LLC, a group with proven success running another well-known franchise in the local market.

Nashville, Tennessee (3 units): Owned by Mueller Management Group LLC whose team brings valuable experience from store operations with a major franchisor.

Jacksonville, Florida (7 units): Four units will be developed by Moresize Enterprises LLC, led by a former Taco Bell executive, while three units will be opened by SNP JAX, LLC, a team with more than 50 years of combined experience in capital markets, real estate development and operations.

“These partners are exactly the kind of franchisees we look for—passionate operators who understand the power of community and are committed to delivering an exceptional guest experience,” said Justin Wetherill of Jeff’s Bagel Run. “We’re beyond excited to see our brand gaining momentum in new markets, especially with such strong multi-unit operators at the helm.”

Jeff’s Bagel Run has earned a devoted following for its fresh, scratch-bagels made daily (throughout the day) and its warm, community-focused atmosphere. The brand’s combination of simple operations, quality product, and robust support system has attracted franchisees nationwide.

With 118 locations open or under development, Jeff’s Bagel Run is well on its way to becoming a leading bagel concept—proving there’s no need to choose between craft quality and scale.