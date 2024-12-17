Jeff’s Bagel Run shared its exciting plans for National Bagel Day, taking place on January 15, 2024. The brand is putting customers at the heart of the celebration with a weeklong lineup of bagel flavors chosen by fans. From January 13 to January 19, stores will feature a Bagel of the Day as usual but instead of the brand choosing the bagels, it’s spotlighting the winning flavors voted in by our loyal fans.

The celebration heightens on January 15, National Bagel Day itself, when guests can enjoy a special treat: a free bagel of their choice with the purchase of any coffee. Whether you’re craving a classic favorite or eager to try something new, this is the perfect way to honor the bagel’s big day.

“National Bagel Day is one of our favorite times of the year,” said Jeff Perera of Jeff’s Bagel Run. “This year, we wanted to make it extra special by letting our customers choose the flavors they love the most. We’re excited to share their top picks and celebrate bagels together ”

Jeff’s Bagel Run is committed to delivering scratch-made, fresh bagels made with high-quality ingredients. Our National Bagel Day celebration is our way of thanking the community for their continued support and love of our bagels.

Mark your calendars for January 13-19, and join us for a week full of flavor and fun.