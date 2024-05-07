Jeff’s Bagel Run announced its partnership with Brian Hess and his team, marking the brand’s entry into the Houston market with a 5-store area development agreement. With four thriving locations in Central Florida and four more underway in Orlando, this expansion deal catapults the total number of operational or in-progress locations to an impressive 13.

Hess, a seasoned veteran in the franchise industry, has a proven track record of success. Having introduced the uBreakiFix brand to Houston in 2012 and expanding to seven locations. His decade-long journey in franchise ownership is a testament to his team’s dedication and growth-oriented approach.

“I was recently in Orlando and tasted a bagel fresh out of the oven at Jeff’s Bagel Run. It was a game-changer for me; I’d never savored a hot bagel before, having only known the reheated versions from other bagel shops,” shared Hess. “I’m confident that Houstonians will share in my excitement for truly fresh bagels, and I can’t wait to introduce our city to the joy of Jeff’s Bagel Run.”

Since its inception in 2019, Jeff’s Bagel Run has captivated taste buds across Central Florida, earning accolades such as being named one of America’s Best Bagels at NYC Bagelfest in 2023. Setting itself apart by offering scratch-made, fresh, hot bagels, along with an array of coffee and spreads on-site at each location, the brand has quickly become synonymous with quality and innovation. Leveraging cutting-edge technology for streamlined ordering and delivery, coupled with a scalable supply chain, Jeff’s Bagel Run is poised for exponential growth, aiming to surpass 50 locations by next year.

“Brian embodies the spirit of Jeff’s Bagel Run and is the ideal franchisee to bring our brand to Houston,” stated Justin Wetherill of Jeff’s Bagel Run. “His stellar performance record, market expertise, commitment to team development, and passion for fresh bagels make him the perfect ambassador for Jeff’s Bagel Run in Houston.”

Jeff’s Bagel Run is seeking single- and multi-unit operators to join the fast-growing brand as it focuses on opening across the country.