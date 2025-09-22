Jeff’s Bagel Run is throwing a birthday bash like no other—because it’s not just any birthday. It’s Jeff’s birthday.

On Friday, September 26, in honor of co-founder Jeff Perera’s big day, Jeff’s Bagel Run invites anyone named Jeff, Geoff, Jeffrey, or Geoffrey to stop by any location, show a valid ID, and enjoy a free bagel and side spread of their choice. No strings, no catch—just a tasty thank-you for sharing the name.

“As someone who takes bagels seriously—and birthdays less so—I thought, why not have some fun with it?” said Jeff Perera, founder of Jeff’s Bagel Run. “If you’ve got the name, you’ve got the bagel.”

The celebration doesn’t stop there. September 26 also marks the debut of Jeff’s favorite drink reimagined for coffee lovers: the Root Beer Float Latte. This limited-time menu item blends nostalgic root beer flavor with espresso and creamy cold foam for a one-of-a-kind sip.

The Root Beer Float Latte will be available at all Jeff’s Bagel Run locations starting September 26 for a limited time.

Event Details: