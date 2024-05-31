Jeff’s Bagel Run unveiled its latest store in O-Town West, a vibrant mixed-use community nestled in southwest Orlando. Situated at 11012 Daryl Carter Parkway, this new location signals the fifth addition to the Jeff’s Bagel Run family across Central Florida.

Jeff’s Bagel Run’s mission is Bake Fresh, Bring Joy, Build Community. In that spirit the store will put community connection at the forefront by hosting a series of special events during the soft-opening phase (Monday, June 3 – Wednesday, June 5). As a token of appreciation, various community workers are invited to savor a complimentary bagel on designated days simply by showing their work ID or wearing their uniform.

Monday, June 3, 2024: Healthcare workers

Tuesday, June 4, 2024: Teachers and School Staff

Wednesday, June 5, 2024: First Responders and Military (active or retired)

Following this warm welcome, the official ribbon-cutting and grand opening will take place on Thursday, June 6, 2024. Beginning at 6:50 a.m., the ribbon-cutting will mark the commencement of a delectable journey for neighborhood bagel enthusiasts. As an extra treat, the first 200 customers will receive a Jeff’s Bagel Run car magnet and free bagel cards.

“O-Town, get ready to experience bagel bliss! With each new store opening, our incredible customers have fueled our passion,” expressed Danielle Perera, of Jeff’s Bagel Run. “This newest location in the heart of O-Town West, the thriving Dr. Phillips area of southwest Orlando, is yet another testament to the unwavering support of our community!”

The O-Town West location joins the existing Jeff’s Bagel Run stores in Celebration, College Park, Ocoee and Oviedo. Three more locations are under construction in Central Florida in Clermont, Conroy/Kirkman and Winter Park, and seven additional locations are under development in Houston and Raleigh.