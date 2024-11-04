Jeff’s Bagel Run is getting into the holiday spirit with the launch of its highly anticipated Holiday Season menu, beginning Monday, November 4. This year’s festive lineup features a variety of new products that will warm your heart and sweeten your season.

The Holiday Season menu includes:

Coffees:

Brown Butter Chai: A rich and creamy blend of chai spices with a smooth brown butter finish.

Peppermint Mocha: A festive favorite combining rich mocha with refreshing peppermint for the perfect winter indulgence.

Blueberry Frost Latte: A delightful twist with frosty blueberry flavors balanced with smooth espresso.

Cookies

Snickerdoodle Cookie Bar: Soft, buttery, and spiced with cinnamon, this cookie bar captures the essence of holiday baking.

Gingerbread Bar: A spiced gingerbread treat that brings the warmth of the season in every bite.

Spread:

Espresso Cream Cheese: A bold new spread infused with espresso, perfect for adding a caffeinated twist to your morning bagel.

Jeff’s Bagel Run is known for having a Bagel of the Day every day. This is one bagel that is special for the day that is in addition to the 15 daily flavors. During the holiday season, customers can expect the Bagel of the Day to lean heavily into holiday themes throughout the season, adding a fun, festive touch to the menu. The Bagel of the Day calendar is launched weekly on Sunday evenings in the Jeff’s Bagel Run app.

“We’re excited to bring these holiday flavors to life and share the joy of the season with our customers,” said Jeff Perera, co-founder of Jeff’s Bagel Run. “Our holiday lineup is crafted to bring warmth and festive cheer with every bite and sip.”

Jeff’s Bagel Run’s Holiday Season LTO will be available at all locations starting November 4th and running through early January.