Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams, a pioneer of super-premium and award-winning ice cream, made with direct and fair trade ingredients and fresh milk from family-run farms, today announced a significant milestone in its next chapter of growth: the expansion of its celebrated Fellowship Model through franchising.

For over two decades, Jeni’s has redefined what ice cream can be, with flavors that spark joy, spaces that invite connection, and a business that prioritizes community, creativity, and craft above all else. With more than 90 scoop shops and a nationwide grocery distribution in major retailers — including Whole Foods, Target, and Kroger — the decision to franchise will allow the brand to intentionally continue its growth, planting roots in new communities across the country.

“We’ve never been in the business of transactions,” said Sean Bock, Jeni’s Senior Advisor, Franchising. “Our Fellowship Model is rooted in partnership. Just as we work collaboratively with our makers and producers to create our unique flavors, we’ll work hand in hand with our franchise partners to ensure the success of each new scoop shop. This is a natural next step as we continue to grow the Jeni’s brand, and we look forward to working with passionate entrepreneurs who share our commitment to quality, community, and hospitality.”

From direct trade partnerships with growers and makers to thoughtfully designed shops that serve as local gathering spaces, Jeni’s has always done things differently, on purpose. Now, the same care that goes into making every scoop is guiding the brand’s franchise growth, with a goal of fostering welcoming spaces where people gather over ice cream that is as unique and intentional as the communities it serves.

Jeni’s is seeking franchise partners who align deeply with the brand’s values; leaders with a passion for storytelling, a heart for service, and a commitment to uplifting their neighborhoods. The ideal candidate isn’t just an operator; they’re an extension of the Jeni’s ethos — creative, invested, people-first, and purpose-driven with a steadfast belief that ice cream can, and should, make a difference.

Franchise partners will receive extensive support, from site selection and store design to hands-on training, operational systems, and marketing tools, ensuring that every Jeni’s shop delivers the same unforgettable experience that fans have come to know and love. With more than 12 new flavor launches annually and a community-first culture that turns customers into lifelong fans, Jeni’s partners will have the opportunity to become their community’s most beloved local business.

The franchising announcement follows a period of significant innovation and expansion for Jeni’s, including the recent launch of its first line of ice cream bars, called J-Bars, a collaboration with the musical group Goose, and continued recognition for their innovative flavor offerings.