Jeremiah's to Give Away Free Small Items to Educators

Jeremiah’s Italian Ice - the premier concept in the frozen dessert category – announced a special promotion for National Teacher Appreciation Day. On Tuesday, May 2nd, Jeremiah’s will be offering a free small menu item to all educators who present an educational staff ID at participating locations.

This promotion is Jeremiah's way of showing gratitude for the dedication and hard work that educators put in every day. The brand recognizes the important role they play in shaping the future of the communities they serve and wanted to show their support and appreciation for the incredible job they’re doing. To take advantage of this promotion, educational staff members must present a valid educational staff ID, homeschool ID or some other form of credentials, at the time of purchase.

"We are thrilled to be able to offer this small token of appreciation to our hardworking teachers on National Teacher Appreciation Day," says Jeremy Litwack, Founder of Jeremiah’s. "Teachers are an integral part of our community; we hope that this promotion will show them that we recognize their commitment to bettering lives and value their efforts."

Each Jeremiah’s location boasts an upbeat atmosphere full of vibrant colors and offers over 40 rotating flavors of indulgent, high-quality Italian Ice, as well as rich and creamy Soft Ice Cream. The Jeremiah’s Gelati, which features layers of Italian Ice and Soft Ice Cream offers nearly limitless flavor combinations and is the star of their menu.