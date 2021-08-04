Jeremiah's Italian Ice Comes to Smyrna, Georgia

Orlando-based Jeremiah’s Italian Ice will soon be scooping up its iconic frozen treats in Smyrna, announcing the brand’s first location to open in the Atlanta area. Slated to open on Aug. 17, the new Jeremiah’s Italian Ice is located at 4585 South Cobb Dr. It will be owned and operated by husband-and-wife duo, Corenza Morris and Devona Downer Morris.

The first of three locations the couple intends on opening in the area, the new 1,090-square-foot location is home to a drive-thru, walk-up windows, indoor seating and an outdoor patio. Third-party delivery options will also be available in the near future.

Devona Morris first became introduced to Jeremiah’s Italian Ice while enrolled in college at the University of Central Florida. The brand left quite an impression on her, as she remembers visiting Jeremiah’s often during that time, enjoying the affordable frozen treats with her friends. In 2017, while pregnant with their first child, the craving for Jeremiah’s Italian Ice was all she could think about. Working alongside her husband Corenza, a military veteran with a law enforcement background, they now aim to make their new Jeremiah’s location a true local delight.

“Bringing Jeremiah’s Italian Ice to Smyrna is an amazing moment for us personally,” says Devona Morris. “This is a brand we truly believe in, from its business model, to its community involvement and even the treats themselves. We are extremely excited to be opening our own location here and use it to make a positive impact on the community and provide many flavorful experiences.”

Each Jeremiah’s location boasts an upbeat atmosphere full of vibrant, bold colors and offers over 40 flavors of indulgent high-quality Italian Ice, as well as rich and creamy Soft Ice Cream. The Jeremiah’s Gelati, which features layers of Italian Ice swirled with thick, homemade Soft Ice Cream offers nearly limitless flavor combinations and is the star of their menu.

The Morris’s say they are looking forward to partnering with local charitable organizations, churches, schools and business in the near future. The opening of the Smyrna location marks the next step in the brand’s continued expansion throughout Georgia.