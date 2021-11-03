Jeremiah's Italian Ice to Debut in Suwanee, Georgia

Orlando-based Jeremiah’s Italian Ice will soon be scooping up its iconic frozen treats in Suwanee, with the announcement of the brand’s first location to open in the area. Slated to open on Nov. 16, the new Jeremiah’s Italian Ice will be located at 991 Peachtree Industrial Blvd. It will be owned and operated by local entrepreneur, Minesh Patel.

As an area developer for the brand, this is the first location Patel intends to open in Suwanee, with at least three locations planned to open throughout the greater Atlanta suburbs in the near future. The new Jeremiah’s Italian Ice will offer guests both indoor and outdoor patio seating, as well as third party delivery and carryout options in the near future.

An entrepreneur with previous fast-casual franchising experience, Patel was attracted to the Jeremiah’s concept by the high-quality of the brand’s products and the opportunities it gives him to become more involved in his local community. Born in India, Patel has called the Suwanee community his home for the last 22 years and looks forward to introducing local families and frozen treat lovers to Jeremiah’s Italian Ice.

“I knew that the Jeremiah’s products were special the first time I tried them,” says Patel. “I can’t wait to introduce them to local guests and create deeper connections within the Suwanee community.”

Each Jeremiah’s location boasts an upbeat atmosphere full of vibrant, bold colors and offers over 40 flavors of indulgent high-quality Italian Ice, as well as rich and creamy Soft Ice Cream. The Jeremiah’s Gelati, which features layers of Italian Ice and Soft Ice Cream offers nearly limitless flavor combinations and is the star of their menu.

“We are thrilled to opening our brand’s newest location here in Suwanee,” says Jeremy Litwack, founder of Jeremiah’s Italian Ice. “This community is a perfect destination for the cool, vibrant energy of a brand like Jeremiah’s.”

Patel and his team are currently working on partnership opportunities with local schools, first responders, and community organizations. They want their new business to have a positive impact on the Suwanee community.

“The Jeremiah’s ‘have fun’ atmosphere creates a unique, family friendly experience each time you visit our location,” says Patel.

The opening of the brand’s first Suwannee location marks the next step in the Jeremiah’s Italian Ice expansion throughout the Peach State.