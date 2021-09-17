Jeremiah's Italian Ice Expands into Boyton Beach, Florida

Orlando-based Jeremiah’s Italian Ice is now scooping up its iconic frozen treats in Boynton Beach with the announcement of the brand’s first location in the area.

The new Jeremiah’s Italian Ice is located at 1760 N. Congress Ave. at Renaissance Commons, just across the street from Boynton Beach Mall. It is owned and operated by local entrepreneur Jose Bermudez with his wife, Wanda, and four daughters.

This is the first location Bermudez has opened in the area, with two other locations scheduled to open in Wellington and Lake Worth in the near future. The new corner suite location offers guests indoor seating, outdoor patio seating and a walk-up service window. Third party delivery and carryout options are also available.

Working as an entrepreneur for most of his professional career, Bermudez was drawn to the Jeremiah’s business model by the consistency and high-quality of the brand’s products and positive energy its shops bring to local communities.

“Our new location is a true family-owned business and we tend to each one of our guests the genuine and vibrant way they deserve,” says local owner Jose Bermudez. “Actually, my wife and I first met in an ice cream parlor, so now working alongside her providing our local community with the best frozen treats around makes us feel a certain ‘full circle’ vibe.”

Each Jeremiah’s location boasts an upbeat atmosphere full of vibrant, bold colors and offers over 40 flavors of indulgent high-quality Italian Ice, as well as rich and creamy Soft Ice Cream. The Jeremiah’s Gelati, which features layers of Italian Ice swirled with thick, homemade Soft Ice Cream offers nearly limitless flavor combinations and is the star of their menu.

Bermudez detailed that he is currently working on partnerships with local schools, churches and community organizations throughout Boynton Beach and wants to use his new business to make a positive difference.

“We truly believe in the Jeremiah’s brand and everything it represents,” says Bermudez. “We aim to make our new shop a local favorite and carry on the already amazing legacy of Jeremiah’s Italian Ice.