Jeremiah's Italian Ice to Give Away Small Treats to Military Personnel on Veterans Day

On this Veterans Day, all former and active military personnel can receive a free small treat from any Jeremiah’s Italian Ice location.

Veterans Day is observed annually on November 11, and is a tribute to military veterans who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces. Jeremiah’s would love to give back by providing something sweet and delicious for all veterans and active personnel on this day.

Most recently, Jeremiah’s Italian Ice received an award in Entrepreneur’s Top 150 franchise list, because of the significant number of veterans they have owning franchise locations. Jeremiah’s was also recognized for its contest and giveaways they have in place for veterans specifically.